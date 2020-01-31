Coimbatore

New buildings for sub-registrar offices

more-in

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated through video conference on Thursday new buildings for two sub-registrar offices here.

Coimbatore has 17 sub-registrar offices and every office except Singanallur function out of own buildings. For Singanallur too, foundation has been laid at Vellalore to construct a new building.

A senior official of the Registration Department here said that the new buildings inaugurated on Thursday are each more than 3,000 sq.ft.

These have facilities such as waiting halls for the public. The new building at Thondamuthur was constructed at a cost of ₹72.2 lakh and the one at Madukkarai at a cost of ₹93 lakh.

As these two sub-registrar offices were functioning out of rented buildings, the department decided to construct new buildings, the official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 4:02:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/new-buildings-for-sub-registrar/article30697944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY