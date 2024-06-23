ADVERTISEMENT

New building for Shevapet Fire Station to be constructed at ₹6 crore

Published - June 23, 2024 05:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Shevapet Fire Station in Salem city was constructed by the British in 1942. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The oldest fire station in Salem that was constructed in the British era, Shevapet Fire Station is to be demolished and new building would be constructed at ₹6 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shevapet Fire Station was opened by the British on November 12, 1942, in Salem. It was the first fire station in Salem district and one of the main identification points in Shevapet. At present, there are 14 fire stations functioning in Salem district including Mettur Thermal, Omalur, Nangavalli, Sankagiri, Vazhapadi, Yercaud, Attur Suramangalam, Mettur Dam, and Gangavalli. As fire fighters demanded new building for Shevaper Fire Station with adequate facilities by demolishing the old buildings, the State government allocated ₹6 crore for the construction.

Officials attached to the Fire and Rescue Services department said that in the past, if any fire accident took place in areas in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, and Vellore districts, fire tenders from Shevapet would rush to those spots. The government had given its nod to construct a three-storey building for the Shevapet Fire Station and the works would start in the next one or two weeks.

The new building would have offices for the district fire officer and station officer, rooms for firefighters, and a parking place for fire tenders. As the work was about to start, the fire station was temporarily shifted to Sengoda Gounder Street in Maniyanoor, the officials added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US