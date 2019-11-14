New building for Eklavya Model Residential School

Work on the infrastructure of the Eklavya Model Residential School for tribal school students is progressing at a fast pace, with the new school building expected to be opened the next academic year.

P. Subramaniam, Director of the Tribal Research Center in Udhagamandalam, said that the School had already been functioning in the Nilgiris, first in Nanjanad, and then later at Kodappamund. “Currently, there are 234 tribal boys and girls from various communities from across the Nilgiris studying in the school,” said Mr. Subramaniam.

He said that while most of the infrastructure for the school had already been completed, the hostel rooms for the students are currently being completed, after which students from Classes 6 to 12, could start studying in the new school building being built near Muthorai Palada just outside Udhagamandalam town.

Apart from being the only tribal school in the state to have a dedicated NCC unit, inaugurated in 2016, the newly-built Eklavya Model Residential School at Muthorai Palada would also be the first tribal school in the state where the syllabus would be taught to children in English, said Mr. Subramaniam. The school in the Nilgiris is one of eight schools functioning across the state, he said, adding that children at the school are being given access to some of the best sports coaching as well, with many students excelling in their chosen sporting activities. “The new school and facilities, which will come into operation from the next academic year, will also certainly help to nurture the children’s talents,” said Mr. Subramaniam.