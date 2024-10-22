New bridge planned to connect SIDCO Road with Madukkarai Road

The Coimbatore Corporation is set to begin work on a culvert bridge connecting SIDCO Road with Madukkarai Road, following requests from local residents and industries.

An engineering official from the Corporation explained, “SIDCO Road, which spans two km from Pollachi Main Road to near Madukkarai Road, currently lacks a ramp connection. This forces vehicles to travel all the way to the Sundarapuram signal to access Pollachi Road, increasing traffic congestion at the intersection. The new bridge will provide a direct link, allowing vehicles to bypass the signal and use SIDCO Road instead, improving traffic flow and reducing congestion.”

He further added, “The Corporation Commissioner inspected the site based on public requests and directed the preparation of an estimate of ₹8 lakh. The culvert bridge will be four metres long and 14 metres wide, and work is expected to start within a month after the tender process is completed.”

