New bird, butterfly varieties identified in Salem Forest Ranges

The Indian Cabbage White spotted in Shevaroy foothills in Salem.

SALEM

25 January 2022 18:57 IST

Many new bird and butterfly species were recorded during the recently concluded bird and butterfly survey at Salem Forest Ranges.

The survey was conducted between December 17 and 19 across nine ranges, Shervarayan North, Shervarayan South, Yercaud, Danishpet, Mettur, Kalvarayan, Vazhapadi, Attur and Thammampatti. As many as 40 personnel from the Forest Department and 83 volunteers from Salem Nature Club took part in the survey.

Enthusiasts spotted Orange-breasted Green Pigeon for the first time in Salem ranges. According to Forest officials, the bird is found across tropical Asia South of the Himalaya, across parts of the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. It feeds mainly on small fruits. They may be found in pairs or in small flocks, foraging quietly and moving slowly on trees. A team of college students, Suryaprahasan. R, Puliraja. N, Sivagnanam. R and Tamilliniyan. D, spotted the bird at the foothills of Shevaroy Hills in Danishpet Forest Range.

A team of enthusiasts Poornima K.P., Vishnupriya N.M., Narmatha V and Sneha S recorded the presence of Indian Cabbage White at the foothills of Shevaroy Hills. The butterfly is found in India, Nepal and Indochina. According to butterfly experts, the species is a higher altitude butterfly and this is the first known record of the variety outside Western Ghats.

A total of 225 birds and 147 butterfly varieties were recorded during the third survey in Salem Forest Ranges. In 2020, experts recorded 214 birds and 136 butterflies.