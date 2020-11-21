New aprons being built at Coimbatore airport

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is speeding up construction of seven new aprons at the Coimbatore International Airport to attract airlines to operate more base flights from the city.

The new aprons (aircraft parking area) under construction are in addition to the nine existing ones at the airport.

Airport Director R. Mahalingam said that the works of the new aprons are expected to be completed before March.

“Of the seven new aprons, five are designed to accommodate narrow-body aircraft like the A320. The two other are made for ATR flights. The works were expected to get over in December which got delayed due to the COVID-19 situation,” he said.

The existing nine aprons can accommodate narrow-body aircraft. For the new aprons, AAI converted some of the existing unused lands at the airport which are away from the terminal building.

“We expect that the COVID-19 situation will ease by March and the aviation sector will function normally as before. Availability of more aprons will be an advantage for the airport when an airline plans to operate new base flight,” said Mr. Mahalingam.

Base flights are the ones that arrive at the airport late night and leave early morning for which parking is required for long hours. Such flights are suitable for people who leave the city to a destination early in the morning and return late night the same day. At present, the airport is having only two or three base flights, said Mr. Mahalingam.

As the State Government is giving concession in the VAT for aviation turbine fuel for flights operating between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., AAI hopes that airlines might consider starting new base flights.

Mr. Mahalingam noted that IndiGo’s direct flight to Ahmedabad was witnessing good patronage. Other direct flights operated from Coimbatore are to cities namely Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

At present, Air Arabia’s flight on Sharjah- Coimbatore- Sharjah segment is the only international flight operated through the airport.

Mr. Mahalingam added that the connectivity to Singapore might resume soon.