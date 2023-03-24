New All Women Police Stations sanctioned for Coimbatore South, Valparai, Karumathampatti

March 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district has been sanctioned three more All Women Police Stations (AWPS) with the State government recently issuing a Government Order with regard to the formation of 19 AWPS across Tamil Nadu. As per the G.O. dated February 27, new AWPS will be established in Coimbatore South, Valparai and Karumathampatti.

With the formation of Coimbatore south AWPS, the number of AWPS within the jurisdiction of the Coimbatore City Police has increased to four. At present, the city has AWPSs at R.S. Puram (North), Kattoor (Central) and Ramanathapuram (East).

According to Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, a building on the premises of Podanur police station has been identified for the newly sanctioned AWPS South. The station will start functioning out of this building as soon as the new personnel get appointed.

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have four AWPSs located at Pollachi, Perur, Thudiyalur and Mettupalayam at present. These stations are covering specific complaints related to crime against women and children from the vast jurisdiction of the rural police.

The new AWPS allotted for Valparai will be established at Anamalai, said Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan. At present, complainants from Valparai have to travel to the AWPS Pollachi to lodge petitions. Efforts will be made to bring the station closer to Aliyar, so that the distance will be reduced for complainants from the Valparai plateau.

Establishment of an AWPS at Karumathampatti will be a big relief for the rural police as complaints related to crimes against women and children reported in places like Sulur are now handled by the faraway AWPS at Perur. Mr. Badrinarayanan said that the new AWPS for Karumathampatti will come up at Sulur.

As per the G.O., each new AWPS will have nine women personnel — an inspector, two head constables, two grade-I constables and four grade-II constables.

