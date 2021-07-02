Coimbatore

New Airport Director

S. Senthil Valavan has been appointed the new Director of the Coimbatore International Airport. Mr. Valavan, who was serving as Airport Director of the Madurai Airport, will officially assume office on July 8 or 9. He is replacing R. Mahalingam who has been appointed as Airport Director of Kozhikode International Airport. Mr. Mahalingam will continue to work in Coimbatore airport till Mr. Valavan assumes office officially.

Sources at the Coimbatore Airport said Mr. Valavan came to the airport on Thursday and completed formalities of his new appointment. He also visited the airport and took part in a meeting of officials.


