New agricultural technologies on display at Kisan Mela at KVK

A farmer is being felicitated during the Kisan Mela at Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Screening of animals and providing treatment, display of new agricultural technologies, interaction between farmers and scientists were held during the Kisan Mela in Gobichettipalayam here on Tuesday.

As part of a national campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of Independence Day, ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) MYRADA, Erode, organised the mela on its premises. The mela focused on important milestones in agriculture development since independence of our country such as green revolution, use of ICT in agriculture, application of remote sensing/GIS/drone in agriculture, watershed development, advancement in farm mechanization and soil health management.

An animal health camp was conducted at KVK and 52 animals were treated for worm infestation, digestive disorder and anestrous. KVK exhibited the recent technologies in agriculture and allied sectors for the benefit of farmers who visited the mela. During the event, seven innovative/organic farmers were honoured for their innovative approaches in the field of agriculture like vermin-compost production, vertical farming, mushroom production, value addition in agriculture and animal by-products. The recent Central and State governments ongoing schemes and programmes have been explained for the benefit of farmers.

P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR-KVK MYRADA, said that farmers and scientist interaction meeting was organized for sharing of agriculture technologies and farmers queries on organic farming, management of pest and disease have been answered with adequate technical and scientific inputs from the scientists and department heads.

A.N. Asaithambi, Deputy Director, Farmers Training Centre, additional directors of Horticulture, officials from Department of Agricultural Engineering and Agricultural Marketing participated in the meeting. Indumathi Pandurangasamy, president of Alukuli panchayat and over 340 farmers from across the district participated.