ADVERTISEMENT

New ADRM for Palakkad Railway Division

January 23, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

S. Jayakrishnan of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), on Monday, assumed office as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of the Palakkad Division in place of R. Raghuraman of Indian Railway Traffic Service.

A press release from the Southern Railway said that he belonged to the 2001 IRSEE batch and joined the Railways in 1987 as Junior Engineer in EMU maintenance shed in Mumbai Central under the Western Railway.

Mr. Jayakrishnan was earlier the Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Over Head Equipment) of Construction in Chennai Egmore station. Before this, he had worked in various positions as Vadodara divisional electrical engineer in Western Railway, Tiruchi and Palakkad Divisions’ senior divisional electrical engineer (traction), Palakkad senior divisional electrical (operations) etc., the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US