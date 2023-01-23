New ADRM for Palakkad Railway Division

January 23, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

S. Jayakrishnan of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), on Monday, assumed office as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of the Palakkad Division in place of R. Raghuraman of Indian Railway Traffic Service.

A press release from the Southern Railway said that he belonged to the 2001 IRSEE batch and joined the Railways in 1987 as Junior Engineer in EMU maintenance shed in Mumbai Central under the Western Railway.

Mr. Jayakrishnan was earlier the Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Over Head Equipment) of Construction in Chennai Egmore station. Before this, he had worked in various positions as Vadodara divisional electrical engineer in Western Railway, Tiruchi and Palakkad Divisions’ senior divisional electrical engineer (traction), Palakkad senior divisional electrical (operations) etc., the release said.