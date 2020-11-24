Coimbatore

New ADRM for Palakkad Railway Division

R. Raghuraman   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

R. Raghuraman assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager-I of Palakkad Division of Southern Railway on Monday.

He was earlier Deputy Chief Operations Manager (Freight) at Southern Railway Headquarters, Chennai. Mr. Raghuraman joined Indian Railways in 1983.

