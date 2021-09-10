New ADRM assumes office

SALEM

10 September 2021 01:15 IST

P. Sivalingam assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Salem Division on Thursday. Mr. Sivalingam belongs to the 1995 batch of Indian Railway Stores Services.

He had earlier served as Chief Materials Manager in Chennai. Mr. Sivalingam earlier served with Southern Railway, South Western Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway and Integral Coach Factory and has also visited foreign countries for training under various areas.

A. Annadurai, the former ADRM here has been posted to East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, a release said.