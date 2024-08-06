ADVERTISEMENT

New Additional Collector (Development) assumes office in Erode

Published - August 06, 2024 07:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

R. Sadheesh assumed office as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency of Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R. Sadheesh assumed office as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency of Erode district on Tuesday. He replaces Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, who was transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Erode Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US