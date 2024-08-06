New Additional Collector (Development) assumes office in Erode

R. Sadheesh assumed office as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency of Erode district on Tuesday. He replaces Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, who was transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Erode Corporation.
R. Sadheesh assumed office as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency of Erode district on Tuesday. He replaces Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, who was transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Erode Corporation.