Neuberg Diagnostics opens laboratory in Coimbatore

Diagnostics laboratory chain Neuberg Diagnostics opened a laboratory in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated the reference laboratory on East Power House Road, Tatabad, in the presence of G.S.K. Velu, Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics.

According to Dr. Velu, the new laboratory is equipped with full-fledged pathology and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities.

A release said the laboratory is capable of conducting a wide variety of tests and processing 300 to 500 samples a day. It will focus on specialised testing needs for hospitals, nursing homes and smaller laboratories across Coimbatore, Tirupur, Pollachi, Udumalpet, Valparai, Avinashi and the Nilgiris. In addition, Neuberg as a group is equipped to conduct futuristic tests such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, molecular biology and digital pathology, the release said.

The diagnostics company also opened laboratories in Ooty and Erode on Sunday. The company will soon open laboratories at Pollachi, Valparai and 10 other locations with open collection centres at 100 locations, said the release.

Company’s chief operating officer Aishwarya Vasudevan, technical director and chief microbiologist Saranya Narayan and DMK IT wing joint secretary R. Mahendran were also present.