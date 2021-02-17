Nethaji vegetable market to be modernised at ₹ 26.01 crore

Modernisation of Nethaji Vegetable and Fruit Market on R.K.V. Road at ₹ 26.01 crore is expected to commence soon with provision for underground vehicle parking here.

Shops for the wholesale and retail markets were constructed in 1935 and were renovated by the Corporation in 1992. In the absence of parking space, vehicles were parked indiscriminately on the busy R.K.V. Road causing frequent traffic congestion. Also, the market lacks basic amenities including toilets, drinking water facilities, drainage facility and turns slushy during the rainy season. Around 580 shops function on the premises while over 100 shops function on the road in the early morning everyday.

Under the smart city mission project, the Corporation had proposed to modernise the market at ₹ 12.54 crore, carry out improvement works around the market at ₹ 12.48 crore and also install solar panels, cold storage and generators in the market at ₹ 99 lakh. Tenders were floated for the works as three packages and the civic body had received documents which are being scrutinized.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that since vehicle parking continues to be a major concern for motorists in the market area and also to people who visit textile showrooms and commercial establishments, the new building will have a dedicated underground vehicle parking while the ground floor will have an open hall where shops would function. After issuing the work order, the project has to be completed within 18 months, he added.