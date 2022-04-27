Nethaji vegetable market modernisation work under way in Erode

The project is scheduled for completion in March 2023

About 20% of the works to modernise Nethaji Vegetable and Fruit Market on R.K.V. Road at ₹ 29.85 crore has been completed. The project is scheduled for completion in March 2023.

Traders had been running small vegetable shops in the area from 1935 and the Corporation constructed shops in 1992. As many as 580 shops function on the premises selling vegetables and fruits every day. In the absence of parking space, two-wheelers and four-wheelers are parked indiscriminately on the busy stretch of R.K.V. Road leading to frequent traffic congestion. The market also lacked basic amenities such as drinking water, toilet facilities and drainage facilities and during rainy season the premises turns slushy.

As part of the Smart City Mission’s area-based development, the civic body proposed to modernise the market. The existing shops were demolished and work to construct new shops began four months ago. The project is to come up on 11,782 sq.mt (2.91 acre) with parking in the basement at 4,670 sq.mt and shops on the ground floor at 5,042 sq.mt. The total build up area planned is 9,712 sq.mt.

Corporation engineers said that as many as 79 four-wheelers can be parked in the basement, and 40 vegetable-laden vehicles can be parked on the road during night. A total of 289 shops are to come up on the ground floor. The market will have two passenger lifts, two open staircases, three fire escape staircases, three ramps and toilet facilities. Apart from the above facilities, the premises will also be equipped with solar panels, cold storage facilities and generators .