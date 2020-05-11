Nethaji market to be shifted

With bus services expected to resume from May 18, the Nethaji daily vegetable and fruits market functioning temporarily at the Central Bus Stand is expected to be shifted to the V.O.C. Park ground soon.

Following the lockdown, the congested Nethaji market on R.K.V. Road was shifted to the bus stand premises to ensure personal distancing. The end of lockdown on May 17 necessitated the Corporation to look for alternative place to run the market. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected the V.O.C. Park ground on Sunday and said it would be adequate for people to ensure personal distancing.

But traders want to function from the bus stand premises. The Corporation is expected to hold a meeting with the traders.