Nerolac Paints hands over 5,000 litres of paint for Krishnagiri flyover beautification

May 11, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Nerolac Paints Limited, Hosur, handing over paint to Collector Deepak Jacob in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Nerolac Paints Limited, Hosur, handed over 5,000 litres of paint for the beautification of Krishnagiri-Rayakottai flyover and Aavin flyover in Krishnagiri on Thursday. The paint worth ₹6.50 lakh was handed over to Collector Deepak Jacob at the Collectorate by vice-president of Human Resources, Sudhir Prathap Rane. Nerolac Paints Limited, Hosur, was contributing paints for the beautification of the two main flyovers as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The flyovers are constitutive of the NHAI’s Krishnagiri-Hosur-Bengaluru national highway.

