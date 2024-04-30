GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nepali man suffers cut injury in neck, gives contradictory statements to police in Coimbatore

April 30, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man hailing from Nepal suffered a cut injury in his neck, allegedly after he was attacked by a man who robbed him of his mobile phone, in Coimbatore on Monday.

The police said that G. Anoop, who came to Coimbatore in search of a job, suffered the injury.

The man initially told the police that he was assaulted by a man, who robbed him of his mobile phone near a railway track in the city on Monday evening. Later, he told the police that he cut his neck, in an attempt to end his life.

The police said the condition of the man, undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, was stable.

The Race Course police are investigating the incident, with the help of an interpreter.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

