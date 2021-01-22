NEP provides plenty of opportunities for students: Union Minister

The New Education Policy-2020 provided plenty of opportunities to students and also helped them face real-life situations, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said while addressing online the gathering at the 32nd graduation day at the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women on Friday.

A release from the institution said the Policy helped the students choose not only the content and duration of study but also prepared them to face real-life situations.

Recalling the contribution of the University’s founder and former education minister T.S. Avinashilingam Chettiar towards education and nation building, the Minister appreciated the management for the steps it was taking towards educating women.

He said the university had done well to get a good NAAC score and bag a good NIRF ranking. That the university also had the first place in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement showed the quality of education it offered.

India, he said, had overcome challenges in education during the COVID-19 lockdown period by resorting to all available means to help students learn. This was because of the importance the country attached to education and appreciated the steps the university had taken to offer online courses and webinars during the lockdown, the release said.

The university Chancellor S.P. Thyagarajan conferred Mr. Pokhriyal with honorary degree of doctor of letters after UGC nominee in the Board of Management P. Veera Somaiah read the citation.

Managing Trustee of the Avinashilingam Education Trust T.S.K. Meenakshi Sundaram, Chancellor Mr. Thyagarajan, Vice Chancellor Premavathy Vijayan were present at the convocation that saw the institution confer 2,506 degrees.