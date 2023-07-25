NEP or SEP: Higher educational institutions in ‘wait and watch’ mode

July 25, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Most of the higher educational institutions in Coimbatore district that had made a mark in NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking 2023 are understood to be in a ‘wait and watch’ mode to integrate reforms in delivery of higher education, in tune with the recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Coimbatore district accounted for 10 out of the 100 higher educational institutions under ‘Colleges’ categorisation of NIRF 2023, even surpassing Chennai with nine colleges.

“We are eagerly awaiting release of the State Education Policy (SEP), so as to adopt whatever is uniformly spelt in the NEP and the SEP,” a functionary of a management of an autonomous college of long standing in the city said, requesting anonymity.

A separate education policy was touted to be of advantage to Tamil Nadu for reflecting its historical legacy, present situation and future aspirations of the people in the State.

“We understand that the government is particularly opposed to three-language policy, and four-year UG degree programmes. All the same, we are also curious to know how the vertical mobility of Tamil Nadu students in the higher educational system will be possible in IITs, NITs and other institutions of national importance if we are not in sync with the NEP 2020,” a college principal said.

The high-level committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government during June 2022 to draft the SEP was given a year’s time for submitting its report.

However, the government had, during May, indicated extension of the tenure of the committee till September end.

Higher education being a concurrent subject, the managements of autonomous colleges that have been enjoying considerable leverage in framing syllabi and conducting exams are in a catch-22 situation.

“Autonomous colleges are not able to adopt NEP 2020 due to dependence on the State government for salary grants. The fact is that higher educational institutions are treading on thin ice as overt adoption of NEP 2020 by managements could be viewed as an affront to the Higher Education Department. The question is how different the SEP could be if the common objective is progression with global standards as benchmark,” a senior professor, who had served as Chairman of Board of Studies, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, said.

