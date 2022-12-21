NEP is to bring a level-playing field: Tamilisai

December 21, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) is to provide a level-playing field for all students, one which former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy did not establish during his regime, claimed the Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Coimbatore on Wednesday

Recently, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) based education was extended to Classes VI to XII in government schools in Puducherry. Countering the claims made by the ex-CM that this move was to impose NEP and Hindi language, the Lieutenant Governor remarked, “When you were the Chief Minister, you did not bring a level-playing field, (and/or) proper education system... We are making efforts to bring it... I have visited 75 schools and interacted with children and to ensure a good education, we are taking such steps.”

Interacting with journalists after addressing students at the Annual Day celebration of the Amrita Vidyalayam, Nallampalayam, she said children can learn multiple languages till the age of eight years and introducing a new language is to increase opportunities, she told reporters here. The Tamil language is taught in CBSE schools as well, she said.

Educationalists and students should decide on issues like CBSE, NEET and NEP, and politicians must not decline the policies, she stated.

Acording to her, in the Union Territory of Puducherry, three boards are followed — Tamil Nadu government-based syllabus in Karaikal and Puducherry, Malayalam-based education in Mahé, and Andhra Pradesh government-based education in Yanam. “We are trying to impart the same level of education,” she added.

At the function, answering the question of students, she said children must learn to take care of themselves from an early age and that her role model currently was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.