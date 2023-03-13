‘NEP-2020 is a revolutionary policy’

March 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chennai, organised an industry meet on “Re-imagining Higher Education under the New Education Policy 2020- Role of Industries and Institutes” here in Hosur recently.

The meet organised jointly with the Hosur Industries Association(HIA), Hosur Industries Skill Development Association, All India Manufacturing Organisation (TNSB) delved into the Industry –education partnership to create an employable, skilled workforce. The importance of skill impart and training, and upgradation of skills was underlined.

Speaking at the event, Usha Natesan, Director of NITTTR, Chennai, said, the NEP-2020 was a “revolutionary policy that aims at transforming the higher education sector in the country, emphasising on industry-academic collaboration”. Prof. Usha Natesan also underlined the need for faculty members to update themselves with the industry trends through periodic industrial trainings.

The event featured panel discussions on topics of higher education curriculum design, industrial training for faculty members, skill development, research and innovation. The discussions highlighted the importance of industry involvement in curriculum design, continuo teacher training and development of relevant skills and the role of R&D in driving the growth of a country.

Earlier, B. Senthilnathan, vice president, HIA, delivered the presidential address and highlighted the various initiatives of the Hosur Industries Association.