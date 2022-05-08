Nehru inaugurates projects worth ₹5.59 cr. completed by the civic body in Coimbatore

Launches projects worth ₹49.62 crore

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru inspecting the Valankulam tank in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Launches projects worth ₹49.62 crore

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru in the presence of Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji inaugurated on Sunday projects worth ₹5.59 crore that the Coimbatore Corporation had completed.

At a function held at the Corporation office he also launched 263 projects worth ₹49.62 crore that the Coimbatore Corporation would execute in the coming months.

The Ministers, accompanied by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Collector G.S. Sameeran, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and other officials, earlier inspected Smart City Project work worth ₹67.86 crore in Valankulam tank, launched 24x7 water supply improvement in Revathy Nagar in Ward 41, participated in a ground breaking ceremony on Addis Street in Ward 83 for the construction of a library and knowledge centre worth ₹4.83 crore, opened a photo exhibition highlighting the State Government’s achievements and also released a book on the occasion.

At the function held at the Corporation office, the Ministers also issued appointment orders to the legal heirs of 18 workers, who had died in harness and gave 25 pushcarts that the Corporation had received from corporation companies’ CSR funds and interacted with students of Corporation schools, said a release from the civic body.

In the presence of the Ministers, the Corporation entered into a memorandum of understanding with Bannari Amman Foundation for implementing the smart personality development plan. The Corporation also received ₹15 lakh from Sri Devi Textiles under the ‘Namakku Name’ scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nehru said under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Development Programme and Integrated Urban Development Mission, 715 roads were under construction across the State, including Coimbatore, for ₹196 crore.

Under the scheme, 237 roads were under construction in the city. Likewise, construction of 63 urban health and wellness centres and three laboratories was in progress in the city.

The release said Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, chairpersons of various zones and standing committees and councillors were also present.