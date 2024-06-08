Neglect of freedom fighters in academic content of State universities “shocking”, says T.N. Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday expressed shock over what he described as the neglect of Indian freedom fighters in the academic content of State universities.

The Governor was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar on ‘Envisioning New Bharat: Educational Reforms and Indigenous Systems’ in Coimbatore.

The precedence given for Dravidian Movement and glorification of British regime over the leaders who had sacrificed their lives for Independence struggle was “shocking”, the Governor said, adding that the restrictions imposed (by the State) on celebration of the anniversaries of freedom fighters such as Marudhu Brothers and Muthuramalinga Thevar were “not acceptable”.

Citing the ‘The World Economy: A Millennial Perspective authored by distinguished economic historian Angus Maddison, the Governor said the country used to be the engine of global economy two centuries ago before it was colonised. The state of educational system from the time of Independence till 2014 has been dismal. The country, now having emerged as the fifth largest economy over the last 10 years, has set its sight on becoming the third largest , the Governor said.

The reforms incorporated in the National Education Policy 2020 with ancient wisdom will herald the nation’s growth, the Governor contended.

Mooting replacement of the official description of ‘Indian Knowledge System’ with ‘Bharatiya Knowledge System’, the Governor said hereon, the nation will be on the path of leapfrogging in economic growth, having transitioned from borrower to creator of knowledge.

Secretary of University Grants Commission Manish R Joshi; former Professor of English, Salem, K. Kumarasamy; and C.A. Vasuki, Member Syndicate, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore; and Guntha Laxman, All India Joint Organising Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), also addressed the inaugural session.

The first day of the national seminar organised by the ABRSM, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Teachers Association, and Unnatha Vidyabhyasa Adhyapaka Sangham, Kerala, encompassed conduct of technical sessions on National Curriculum Framework: Unleashing the Potential of Higher Education, Research and Innovation for a Sustainable World, and National Education Policy 2020: Navigating the Future of Learning, by Vice-Chancellors of central and state universities, UGC, and Indian Institutes of Technology.