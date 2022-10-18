Negative interactions between humans, sloth bears a recurring concern in Valparai plateau

Forest Department staff creating awareness among estate workers in the Valparai plateau. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The private estates interspersed with fragmented forest patches in the Valparai plateau continue to be a hotbed of negative interactions between humans and sloth bears. This year alone, seven persons, mainly estate workers, were injured in the attacks of sloth bears in the Valparai region, according to the Forest Department.

While four incidents were reported within the limits of the Valparai forest range, three attacks were reported in Manambolly forest range, both falling under the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Sighting of bears is reported in tea estates most of the days.

Following the attack on a woman guest worker on the premises of a tea estate workers’ quarters at Injiparai early on Sunday morning, residents and workers have urged the Forest Department to capture the bear roaming in the area and release it elsewhere.

K. Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of ATR (Pollachi Division), said sloth bears were active in the Valparai region, at present, mainly due to the breeding season and rain. The soil became moist during the rainy season and bears found it easy to search for termites.

According to the Forest Department staff, the majority of the victims of sloth bear attacks in the Valparai plateau are guest workers who are not familiar with the terrain and the complex nature of human-wildlife interactions. In June, two estate workers from Jharkhand were injured in a sloth bear attack at Senkuthuparai estate in separate incidents in a gap of five days.

“We are creating awareness among estate workers to avoid direct encounters with sloth bears. Workers and residents have been advised not to venture out alone,” Mr. Teja said.

J. Peter Prem Chakravarthy, biologist with ATR, pointed out that the Valparai plateau was rich in terms of availability of favourite foods of bears -- termites and fruits. They looked for these feeds, availability of which increased during the Northeast and Southwest Monsoons.

According to researchers, the highly fragmented habitats in the Valparai plateau was the main reason for bears to use estates to move between jungles as in the case of other animals, especially wild elephants. Coexisting with these animals by not disturbing them during their movements and adopting safety measures were among steps that could be taken to avoid negative interactions.

A. Manikandan, forest range officer of Manambolly forest range, said that in close encounters, chances were high for humans to suffer an attack from a bear that was roaming with its cubs. “The adult bear becomes defensive for the safety of its cubs,” he said.