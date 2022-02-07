NEET provides opportunities for all students: Annamalai

ERODE

07 February 2022 20:44 IST

BJP State president K. Annamalai has said that of the total 25,593 candidates qualified for medical courses, 15,082 candidates did not undergo NEET private coaching classes and added that Justice A.K. Rajan’s committee had submitted a false report that the entrance exam denied opportunities to oppressed students.

Speaking to reporters after introducing the party’s candidates for the urban local bodies in the district here on Monday, he said that NEET is not against social justice and no students will oppose it. “Under the 7.5% horizontal reservation in undergraduate courses for government school students, 1,806 students have got admissions to medical courses”, he said and added that a false report was submitted in people’s forum.

He said that he has been demanding a white paper on NEET for the last eight months and the State government is yet to respond. “DMK leaders who are running medical colleges are only opposing NEET”, he claimed.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Annamalai said the Chief Minister had written to his counterparts in 12 States seeking support for his government’s fight against NEET. “But not even one Chief Minister replied to him”, he added.

Mr. Annamalai said that the ruling government did not do anything to the people in the last eight months and claimed that only corruption is happening.

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi, G.K. Nagaraj, party’sFarmers’ Wing president and functionaries were present.