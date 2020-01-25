NEET exam exact opposite of what it was conceived for, says Veeramani

Dravidar Kazhagam president K.Veeramani said here on Friday that the NEET examination had become the exact opposite of what it was conceived for, and was making aspirants in Tamil Nadu ineligible for medical education.

During his yatra against the NEET, Mr. Veeramani told the presspersons, “The exam was introduced saying that it would bring in transparency (in medical admissions) and end corruption. But it has only helped corporates earn more in the name of coaching classes.”

He also raised the issue of ‘suicides related to NEET’ and the impersonation scam. Mr. Veeramani charged that the Tamil Nadu government had begun implementing the new education policy even before the Centre, and was going to conduct public examinations for students of classes V and VIII. He said that this would cause mental pressure for students and increase the number of dropouts.

Regarding recent amendment exempting environment impact assessments for hydrocarbon projects, Mr. Veeramani said that the Centre was snatching away the rights of the State governments.

He added that the Chief Minister, instead of writing letters, must exercise power and introduce an ordinance that would prevent such explorations without the permission of State environment department.

On comments made by actor Rajinikanth regarding Periyar during 50th anniversary celebrations of Thuglak magazine, Mr.Veeramani said that they would face the issue legally.