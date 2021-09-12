NEET conducted at 28 centres in Salem

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examinations was held at 28 centres in Salem following strict procedures.

In Salem, arrangements were made for about 15,067 students to attend the examinations. To prevent last-minute issues due to dress code, a significant strength of candidates were dressed in their school uniforms.

Students were allowed into the centres from 11 a.m. after thorough checks by staff.

On entry, they were checked for hall tickets, photo IDs and possession of passport-sized photograph. The student were allowed to carry sanitisers and water bottles sans labels. They were checked for body temperature at the entrance of the centres and were provided with sanitisers. Only one student was allowed to sit on a bench at the examination halls.

A candidate and his father who had come to Salem from Krishnagiri for attending the examination suffered minor injuries in a road accident. The candidate Ganesh, along with his father Kasi Viswanathan was standing on the roadside to enter the centre at Udayapatti. The rear wheel of a government bus from Villupuram depot came off the vehicle and hit the duo. Mr. Vishwanathan suffered severe injuries in his legs and Ganesh, minor injuries in his hands. However, Ganesh attended the examination and Mr. Vishwanathan was rushed to hospital. According to the police, close to 150 personnel were deployed for security and traffic management in the district.

In Namakkal, arrangements were made for 3,853 students at six centres. Close to 100 police personnel, including home guards, were deployed at the centres. The students were allowed into centres only after thorough checks.