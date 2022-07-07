NEET aspirant found dead in Krishnagiri

A 19-year-old student ended his life here on Wednesday, reportedly because he was not confident of clearing the NEET.

The victim’s father, V. Gopi, 48, of Suriya Nagar at Arasanatti, in his complaint to the Sipcot police said that his son, G. Murali Krishnan, had completed Class 12 last year and was preparing for the exam. The complainant said that his wife and he asked him to prepare well for the exam scheduled for July 17.

He said that his son was angered by their words and ended his life.

A note, claimed to be written by the boy to his mother, said he was ending his life because he was not confident of clearing the test.

The body was shifted to the Government Hospital at Hosur for postmortem. A case under Section 174 CrPC was registered and inquiry is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).