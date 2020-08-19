Coimbatore

NEET aspirant found dead in Coimbatore

A 19-year-old girl from R.S. Puram in Coimbatore, who was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), was found hanging in her house on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as R. Subashri, a resident of an apartment on Venkatasamy Road (East).

The girl was preparing for the NEET (UG) for two years. The police, quoting family members, said that the girl was found to be upset after the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas seeking postponement of NEET 2020 scheduled to take place in September. The R.S. Puram police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Helpline

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050.

