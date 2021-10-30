NEET aspirant dies in Coimbatore district, no suicide note found

Photo used for representation purpose only.

Coimbatore

30 October 2021 12:15 IST

The 21-year-old young man had written the test to pursue medicine for the fourth time this September, police said

A young man from Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district, who had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the fourth time in September this year, died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) late on Friday.

According to the police, K. Keerthivasan, 21, was the son of a farmer from Sangarayapuram in Kinathukadavu, and he had finished his schooling at a private school in Pollachi in 2018. Aspiring to clear NEET to pursue medicine, he appeared for the examination thrice -- in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He wrote NEET for the fourth time in September this year, hoping to improve his score, the police said.

With the examination’s results yet to be declared, Keerthivasan was found unconscious by his parents at his residence in Sangarayapuram at around 8.30 p.m. on Friday. He was rushed to the Government Hospital in Pollachi for first aid and the doctors referred him to CMCH in Coimbatore for further treatment. However, the youth was declared as dead on arrival at CMCH late on Friday, according to the police.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a complaint from the deceased’s father Kuppusamy, the Kinathukadavu police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. No suicide note was found at the residence and the deceased’s body was autopsied at CMCH on Saturday, the police said. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)