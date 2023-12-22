NEET aspirant attempts to end life in Coimbatore

December 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A student undergoing NEET repeater training course at a private academy in Neelambur attempted to end his life purportedly over his low score in the second attempt.

Akashsri (19), belonging to Bhavani in Erode district, was said to have taken the extreme step after the administrators of the Academy had a meeting with his parents. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The Sulur police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Female elephant found dead in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

A female elephant was found dead in a forest area in Kottur area of Pollachi range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve, on Friday. A veterinary team that conducted the postmortem of the elephant at the spot in the presence of Forest department officials estimated its age to be 25 to 30 years. The elephant could have died of natural causes four to five days ago, officials said.

Gold jewellery stolen from a house in Saravanampatti

Gold jewellery, including diamond-studded ornaments, to the extent of 28 sovereigns were reportedly stolen from a house of a government employee in Murugan Nagar in Saravanampatti limits. The Saravanampatti police have registered a case based on a complaint by the house occupant Ilavarasi (45). Fingerprints were lifted and the police are examining CCTV cameras in the surroundings for clues.

Student found dead

A student of a college near Sulur was reportedly found dead in his room in a private accommodation on Friday. The Sulur Police are investigating the cause for the death of Hemachandran (18) belonging to Tiruppur.

