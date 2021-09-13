NEET: 95.35 % attendance in Coimbatore, 97.06 % in Tiruppur

Coimbatore district reported 95.35 % attendance in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions held on Sunday.

According to statistics shared by the district administration, eight centres coming under the supervision of the coordinator for Coimbatore district were allotted a total of 7,019 candidates for the test. Of these, 6,693 candidates wrote the test.

Of the eight centres, one centre was located at Koolipalayam in Tiruppur district.

Last year, Coimbatore district had 78.63 % attendance when the test was held in 16 centres.

Officials tasked by the National Testing Agency for the conduct of the examination ensured that candidates took safety measures against COVID-19.

Physical distancing was maintained at all the centres while allowing candidates to enter wexamination halls.

Organisers said the test was conducted in smooth manner in the district.

Tiruppur district registered 97.06 % attendance in the test held in seven centres on Sunday.

As per statistics shared by the examination coordinator for the district, 3,028 candidates were allotted for the seven centres.

A total of 2,939 candidates wrote the test and 89 candidates were absent.