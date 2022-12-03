Neera tapping rules likely to be relaxed for the benefit of coconut farmers in Tamil Nadu

December 03, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is considering relaxation in Tamil Nadu Neera Rules for the benefit of coconut farmers.

A meeting was held last month in this regard in which Director of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business participated. Based on a representation made by founder of Manu Neethi Foundation, Athappa Manickam, the meeting discussed certain changes in the rules.

Mr. Manickam had demanded provisions to get the neera licence online and suggested that the ceiling on 5 % of total coconut trees should be removed. He also said the Coconut Producers Company need not be registered with Coconut Development Board. These were discussed at the meeting in which the Government suggested that the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department made arrangements for the applicants to submit the application and obtain the licence online. It also said the Coconut Producer Companies need not register with the Coconut Development Board to get the licence but they can do so to avail of the benefits extended by the Board. Regarding the ceiling on number of trees for tapping, the government is looking at enhancing the number to 25 % from the current 5 %.

The government is expected to issue an order in this regard within a month and it will benefit coconut farmers and producer companies. If the order is issued, coconut producer companies can apply online and tap neera from 25 % trees. This will be a welcome move for them, Mr. Manickam told The Hindu.