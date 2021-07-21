Coimbatore

Needs of Dharapuram will soon be addressed, says Minister

The long-pending needs of the residents of Dharapuram will be addressed soon, said Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Wednesday.

She chaired a review meeting with Dharapuram Sub-Collector Anand Mohan and other officials at the Sub-Collector’s office.

Speaking to mediapersons, she said that the Government Hospital at Dharapuram will be modernised and a government arts college will be established soon.

Noting that Dharapuram (Reserved) was her constituency, Ms. Kayalvizhi added that the issues related to pattas, drinking water supply and infrastructure will soon be adressed by the Tiruppur district administration. The Minister also inaugurated a fair price shop near Kundadam during her visit.


Related Articles
