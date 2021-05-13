Need to speed up containment measures, says Minister

Minister for Electricity V.Senthil Balaji (third left) reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Salem on Thursday. MP S.R. Parthibhan (left) and District Collector S.A. Raman (second left) are in the picture.

SALEM

13 May 2021 22:58 IST

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji appreciating the containment measures taken here, advised officials that the pace of containment measures must be increased to bring down the daily caseload.

Mr. Balaji, the Minister in-charge for COVID-19 measures for Salem visited the district on Thursday and reviewed containment and treatment measures here. District Collector S.A. Raman, MPs S.R. Parthibhan, A.K.P. Chinraj, and Pon. Gouthama Sigamani, DMK legislator R. Rajendran and senior officials took part in the meeting.

Mr. Balaji reviewed the various measures taken by the district administration to contain the spread of the disease and current status of the disease spread here. He told presspersons that two modular oxygen systems would be installed in the district and it would be made operational in 10-12 days and similar systems would be installed in all the 11 Assembly constituencies here. He added that one device could provide oxygen support for up to 40 beds.

The Minister said, “the patients would be split into three categories. Those who have tested positive would be put in educational institutions close to hospitals. Patients requiring minimal oxygen support would be in second category and they would be admitted in government hospitals and PHCs here. Patients requiring intensive oxygen support would be admitted and treated at Government Medical College Hospitals. These measures would be carried out on a war-footing.”

He added that patients in COVID-19 care centres and at hospitals should be provided with good food and advised revenue officials to ensure this. He said that egg should be provided with all three meals and he would take it to the government's notice to increase fund allotment for food.

He added that a health team deputed from Salem to Chennai would be called back for serving patients here. Mr. Balaji said that teams have been formed to monitor private hospitals which are charging higher fees and immediate action would be taken.

Mr. Balaji advised local bodies to create awareness among the public by making announcements through public address systems in autorickshaws. He said that they would be hiring empty cylinders for treatment. He added that he would take it to the government’s notice to increase allocation of Remdesivir for the district.