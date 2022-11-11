Need online provision to apply for PHH family cards: Consumer forum

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 11, 2022 23:30 IST

Even after the government simplifying the process for availing of free family cards online, economically weaker section people entitled to get Priority Household (PHH) cards are still forced to apply manually, claimed Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K. Kathirmathiyon.

More than 1,000 petitions requesting PHH are pending for more than a year with the State’s Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, he claimed.

He suggested that an online provision to apply for new family cards under PHH must be made, and the cards should be issued only after the District Supply Officer does a field verification. Further, there must be a facility to change the family card status from PHH to NPHH and vice-versa, he added.

