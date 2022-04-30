Need for industry, academic collaboration stressed

Sridhar Vembu (centre), founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zoho Corporation, inspecting the sports vehicle designed and developed by the students of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam recently.

Sridhar Vembu, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zoho Corporation, visited Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam recently and interacted with students and the faculty on making the country a developed nation by 2047.

Accompanied by Vijay Mohan, founder of Pricol Limited, and S.V. Balasubramaniam, chairman of the institute, Mr. Vembu emphasised the objectives of the Vision 2047 that aims to focus on industrialisation, skill development and know-how creation in rural India. The technology trends along with digital and physical infrastructure investments can help reverse the decline of the rural areas, he said and added that the academia can support the people of rural areas along with the intelligent technologies to ensure the economic balance.

The CEO said that technological interventions can be made in sectors like manufacturing, sales, value addition of agricultural products and employment, to overcome the barriers in socio-economic development, employment, rural development and higher education in the country. “The industry and the academia should collaborate to bring out the solutions through extensive skill development”, he said.

He visited the special labs of the institute and interacted with the students to develop innovative solutions needed for making the country a developed nation. The students of special labs demonstrated the innovative products developed by them and showcased their achievements in various international and national competitions.

Trustee M.P. Vijayakumar, principal C. Palanisamy, dean K. Sivakumar and professor, mechanical engineering A. Amar Karthik were also present.