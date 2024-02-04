NED: panel discussion highlights the significance of inclusiveness in economic growth

February 04, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Business leaders discussed and highlighted the need for inclusive growth, with focus on women and child development, at the concluding day of the The Nilgiris Economic Dialogue (NED) organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu, at the Lawrence School in Ooty on Sunday.

Setting the context for the session, Srivats Ram, Vice-Chairman of CII, Tamil Nadu and Managing Director, Wheels India, said India has seen transformational growth post liberalisation and aspires to be a developed economy by 2047. However, there is growth in some segments and even within States, the growth is limited to some areas. Tamil Nadu and the southern States have progressed in inclusiveness because of education and policies. It is important to ensure that development happens across regions.

In a panel discussion on “EquiVision: Pioneering Pathways for Inclusive Growth” moderated by Kezevino Aram, president of Shanti Ashram International Center for Child and Public Health, M. Ponnuswami, former chairman of the CII, Tamil Nadu State Council and Chairman and Managing Director of Pon Pure Chemicals Group, said every one will grow if they are given the right opportunities in both, education and employment. The per capita income of the State will go up if more number of women enter into formal work.

M. Vijayabaskar, Additional Full-Time Member of the State Planning Commission, Government of Tamil Nadu, said social stability is important for long term economic growth and the stability comes with inclusiveness. In Tamil Nadu, a major challenge is lack of opportunities matching the high education mobility.

According to R. Palaniswamy, retired IAS officer and advisor-education of TVS Srinivasan Services Trust, businesses should align their activities with that of the government to get better results.

Vinod Daniel, CEO and Managing Director of India Vision Institute and International Museum Expert, spoke about the need to quantify the impact of such measures and have data on them. There should be neutral platforms for all people to come and learn. There is a need to sensitise the public on inclusiveness, he said.

Later, in a session on “Inclusiveness from a Tribals Viewpoint”, Northay Kuttan, chairman of The Nilgiris Tribal Heritage & Cultural Protection Society, urged the participants to look at the tribal communities in such discussions. He also played a short video on the tribal communities in the Nilgiris.

The Hindu was a partner for the NED.