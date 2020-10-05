NECC suggests egg price at ₹5.25

Salem

05 October 2020 22:35 IST

The suggested sale price of eggs in the poultry hub of the State crossed over ₹5 for third day.

According to officials at Namakkal zone of National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), the suggested price for 100 eggs fixed by Namakkal zone was ₹525 on Monday. The price has remained the same from Saturday and according to officials, this has been the highest price suggested in recent times. According to authorities, last time a higher price for egg was quoted was in November 2017 at ₹516 for 100 eggs.

P. Selvaraj, Chairman of the Namakkal zone, said that demand from places outside Tamil Nadu has led to this increase.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Selvaraj said, “Usually during the month of Puratasi the price of eggs drops since consumption of non-vegetarian food is less during the month due to cultural reasons in the State. However, demand from Northern States such as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh has contributed to the price increase. Also, the production has reduced.”

Mr. Selvaraj said that while consumption within Tamil Nadu is less, the demand from Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh has increased after prices of vegetables increased in those areas following rain.

Mr. Selvaraj said that around 30-40 lakhs eggs are being sent to the Northern regions each day. He saidd that the production of eggs have also decreased due to COVID-19 crisis as many poultry farmers didn’t rear chicks. He said that the price is expected to normalise once production increases and at present, three crore eggs are being produced in the State while it was 3.5 crore earlier.