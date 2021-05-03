NECC suggests egg price at ₹3.95

The Namakkal chapter of National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) has fixed the price of egg at ₹3.95 on Monday.

Namakkal is the major poultry hub of the country and eggs and poultry goods are exported from here to other States like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and other Northern States.

However, the price has been reducing since the past few weeks. Though there was an increasing trend in price during the beginning of April, the prices started reducing during the last weeks of the month. On April 8, the price of 100 eggs was ₹435. However, though the prices improved, the prices dropped to ₹415 on April 24 and to ₹385 on April 26. From April 29, the price of 100 egg was maintained at ₹395.

P. Selvaraj, Chairman of NECC, Namakkal chapter said, “the price has been affected due to low consumption of poultry products due to summer. Also, lockdown and restrictions in other States has affected the sales in those region. We are hopeful that prices would further improve by end of summer season.”

He said that approximately three crore eggs are supplied from the region on a day and there has not been any major issues with supply or production at the moment.