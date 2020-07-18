‘Nearly 99% of COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur were those who arrived from other districts’

Tiruppur

18 July 2020 22:59 IST

A total of 176 out of 178 COVID-19 cases reported between July 8 and 17 in Tiruppur district were those who arrived from other districts and their contacts, a source analysis revealed.

The summary statement of ‘source and disease transmission’, which was accessed by The Hindu, says that the remaining two were Influenza like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) cases reported on Friday alone. Apart from these, no ILI/SARI cases were reported in any fever camps or private hospitals.

Out of the 176 cases, 95 had travel histories who returned to Tiruppur district and 81 were contacts of these cases. There have been no local cases or frontline workers who tested positive in these 10 days, according to the statement.

“Our source analysis done for the cases over the past 10 days clearly indicates that the positive cases are either travellers from other States/districts or contacts of those who travelled from other States /districts,” Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan told The Hindu. This could rule out the possibility of community transmission of COVID-19 in the district, he added.

Except on July 9, 11 and 12, Tiruppur district reported COVID-19 cases in double digits between July 8 and July 17. In the final three days, the number was consistently high – 26 cases on July 15, 39 cases on July 16 and 28 cases on July 17. According to sources in the Health Department, this was due to backlog of many swab samples collected across the district as part of the contact tracing process.

The samples were sent to six private laboratories in Coimbatore to reduce the backlog. Results of such samples in backlog also contributed to the reporting of high case numbers, according to the sources.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, said that the COVID-19 testing laboratory on the hospital premises received two additional RT-PCR machines, which is expected to be installed in the next week. An automatic extractor, which can be used to extract the samples from the swabs quicker than manual extraction, has also arrived and will be installed shortly. “In the next 10 days, we can test about 1,000 samples per day,” Dr. Valli said, noting that about 500 samples are being tested in the laboratory on an average per day.