Nearly 7.5 lakh applications registered for ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ in Coimbatore

September 11, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Over seven lakh applications were registered for the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme in Coimbatore, according to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

In a meeting regarding the project, he stated that 7,41,799 applications were registered under this scheme in the first phase, second phase and special camps held in Coimbatore district, of which 2,81,942 are under scrutiny.

As per the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh; family land holding not over five acre (wetland) and 10 acre (dryland); and yearly household electricity consumption below 3,600 units will be eligible for a monthly aid of ₹1,000.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy will inaugurate the scheme at Karpagam College of Arts and Science in Echanari and distribute RuPay cards to the beneficiaries, the Collector added.