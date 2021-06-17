Nearly 70 acres of temple land retrieved near Kangeyam

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department retrieved 69.81 acres of land worth ₹20 crore that belonged to a temple near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district which remained encroached for over two decades.

A press release said that 19 persons encroached on the dry land, which belonged to the Paramasivan temple in Siviyarpalayam village on Kangeyam-Chennimalai main road, for over 20 years. The HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone had asked the encroachers to vacate on May 24, 2019.

However, as they did not vacate in the past two years, a team of officials led by HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Tiruppur Zone N. Natarajan visited the spot and ordered them to vacate and hand over the land to the HR&CE Department.

In the presence of officials from the Revenue Department and the Tiruppur District Police, the land was retrieved and was brought under the ownership of the temple, according to the release.