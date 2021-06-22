Nearly 50% of teachers, staff in govt., aided schools vaccinated

Coimbatore

22 June 2021 21:17 IST

Nearly 50% of the teachers and staff members in government and government-aided schools in Coimbatore district have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

According to Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M. Ramakrishnan, out of the 11,326 teachers and staff in government and aided schools in the district, 5,570 were vaccinated as of Tuesday and the coverage was 49.18%.

On Tuesday, a special vaccination drive was organised at 12 centres across the district, wherein 1,497 teachers and staff were vaccinated, he said.

As per the availability of vaccine shots, the vaccination drive for teachers and staff members will be held in phases to expand the coverage in the coming days, the CEO added.