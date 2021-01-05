Coimbatore

Nearly 2.8 lakh children to be covered in immunisation drive

Nearly 2.8 lakh children below the age of five years will be covered in the polio immunisation drive in Tiruppur district on January 17.

A release said Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan convened a meeting on Tuesday with the members of the coordination committee to take stock of the district’s preparedness for the immunisation campaign. As many as 1,154 centres including 26 mobile units would be set up on January 17 to administer polio drops.

About 4,780 health workers along with volunteers from Rotary clubs would be involved in the drive. Parents shall bring their children to any of the centres irrespective of previous immunisations for the administration of polio drops, the release said.

