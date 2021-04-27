Nearly ₹ 15 lakh, 40 sovereign jewellery stolen in two burglaries

COIMBATORE

27 April 2021 00:30 IST

Nearly ₹ 15 lakh and 40 sovereigns of jewellery were stolen in two burglaries reported in Singanallur police station limits.

Police said that in the first incident, ₹ 13 lakh was stolen from a supermarket at Masakalipalayam near Singanallur between Saturday night and Monday morning.

The police said that the supermarket was closed by 10 p.m. on Saturday and the burglary came to light when the staff went to open it on Monday morning.

The supermarket did not function on Sunday due to the total lockdown.

The police collected statements of the staff of the supermarket and examined visuals from various surveillance cameras.

In the other incident, unknown persons broke into the house of S. Mariappan on Kothari Street and decamped with 40 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹1.5 lakh cash.

The incident is suspected to have happened sometime between Friday and early Monday morning when the family members were away.

Mr. Mariappan, a Tangedco employee, had locked the house and left for Tirunelveli with his family on April 23.

He returned on Monday morning and found that the jewellery and cash were stolen.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) E.S. Uma said special teams were formed to crack both the cases.