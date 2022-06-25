Nearly 10,000 candidates appear for SI exam in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (left) and Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan (second right) inspecting an exam centre on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) conducted the written examination for the selection of sub-inspectors across the state on Saturday.

In Coimbatore, the exam was held at RVS College of Arts and Science in Sulur, SNS College in Kovilpalayam, Hindustan College in Malumichampatti and Kongu Nadu College in Kavundampalayam.

City Police Commssioner V. Balakrishnan, who visted the exam centres, said that nearly, 6,891 candidates wrote the exam in the district and 20% of candidates were absent. District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan and other police officials were present.

Nearly 3,390 candidates wrote the exam in Tiruppur district that was held at two centres. Aspirants wrote the exam at Kongu Vellalar Matriculation School and Bishop Ubagaraswamy Higher Secondary School. City Police Commissioner A.G. Babu, who is also the super check officer, inspected both the exam centres.

In March, TNUSRB had issued notification for the recruitment of SIs in taluks and armed reserves. Exams were conducted to fill 399 posts in taluk level and 45 posts for armed reserve across the State. According to TNUSRB, a total of 20% of the seats are reserved for departmental quota and 10% for sports quota.