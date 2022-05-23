Nearly 1,000 farmers to benefit from integrated agricultural development project in Coimbatore district

Almost 1,000 farmers in Coimbatore district will benefit from Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Project during financial year 2022-23.

The project, which was launched State-wide by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday, will be implemented in Coimbatore district and distribution of inputs and aids commenced on Monday.

An official of the Agriculture Department here said the district administration has identified the beneficiaries. As many as 6,837 farm families will receive coconut saplings worth ₹ 10.25 lakh. The saplings are given under 100 % subsidy. Further, 370 farmers will get hand sprayers, shower sprayers or battery-operated sprayers with 50 % subsidy and the total outgo for this will be ₹6.93 lakh. As many as 555 more farmers will receive pulse bund seeds at 75 % subsidy and the total cost involved for the government for this in the district is ₹ 2.08 lakh. These three will be implemented by the Agriculture Department.

Coimbatore district Collector G.S. Sameeran and Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan took part at an event organised at Kondayampalayam village in Sarkar Samakulam division.

On Monday, they distributed coconut saplings to five farmers, battery -operated sprayers to five farmers, hand sprayers to five farmers, assistance for agri graduates to set up agri clinics, and pulse seeds to five farmers. The Horticulture Department also gave away saplings, seeds, agri implements, and assistance amounts to farmers during the programme.